The composer is forced to deny the news of his alleged death on Instagram

Riccardo Cristilli – Milan

Giovanni Allevi was forced to deny his death. In the last few hours she has published a post and a story on Instagram to confirm that she is still alive. It may seem absurd but in the era in which she fake news travel at the speed of light, everything becomes possible.

Giovanni Allevi is not dead — In fact, she had gone out last night the news of the sudden death of Giovanni Allevi. The musician and composer, as has been known for some time, has bone marrow cell myeloma and through social media, he frequently updates fans on the course of the disease and on how he is coping with treatment, often also leaving motivational phrases and messages of hope. At the moment it is not clear how the news that he was dead came about. What is certain is that fortunately the composer is alive: “For all those who have read a hoax about my passing in the last few hours, I want to assure you that although I continue to fight to get back with you soon, I am definitely alive and I have never loved life as much as I do now!”. A message accompanied by a smiling photo in front of a loud piano, from when it was still in full swing, to instill a further sense of hope for the future. See also Simeone's reaction after the Madrid derby: "it would be good if we could all compete in the same way"

messages to fans — Just a few days ago Giovanni Allevi had published a photo in which he was lying on the bed with a kitten on his chest, recounting how to deal with the pain he devoted himself to meditation. Receiving, as with each of his posts, a strong wave of affection. Fans are accompanying him in this period in which he faces treatment without ever lacking their support.

the illness — Allevi, 54, learned in June 2022 that he had multiple myeloma. In the following months, during the period of treatment, he told how the disease caused him inoperable bone fractures, preventing him from doing his job, from making music. In spite of all this and the difficult moments he faced, he has always tried to talk about the cures, giving strength and hope to his fans.