Giovanni Allevi himself with a post on social media wanted to deny the hoax that spoke of his death: the words of the musician

In the early hours of yesterday morning, a shocking news spread on the web about the death of Giovanni Allevi, the Italian pianist who has been struggling with myeloma for about a year. Fortunately, in the end it turned out to be just a fake news and Giovanni himself thought of denying everything, more full of life than ever.

Credit: giovanniallevi – Instagram

In the early hours of the morning yesterday, Friday 14 July, a news story began to circulate in some newspapers and online news news which left many stunned.

The aforementioned news was about the death by Giovanni Allevi, the highly esteemed Italian composer who, for about a year, has been battling bone cancer that is debilitating him greatly.

Many believed the news. Many messages of condolence and pain that had filled social networks and also many VIP users had fallen into what, fortunately, in the end turned out to be only a hoax in very bad taste.

TO deny everythingwith a message full of dignity and education, Giovanni himself took care of it, who wrote on his social profiles:

For all those who have read a hoax about my passing in the last few hours, I want to assure you that even though I keep fighting to get back with you soon, I am definitely alive 😀 and I have never loved life so much as now! See you soon John ❤️

But how is Giovanni Allevi really?

Credit: giovanniallevi – Instagram

After the post of June 2022 with which he announced the disease, Giovanni Allevi continued to ad timely update his fans on the progress of his healing process.

A path that has been and still is very painful, tiring and debilitating, but which has no never lost hope.

Credit: giovanniallevi – Instagram

At Easter the composer had explained that he was staying much better and that the last exams had given a very positive result.

Allevi posted the latest update just a few days ago, explaining the way he manages his pain: