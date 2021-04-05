The host Giovanna Valcárcel revealed in the last edition of Women in command that she got engaged to her partner Kim zollner, with whom he has been in a relationship for two years.

The news was confirmed when she and her companions Maricarmen Marin and Thais Casalino commented on the controversial separation between Magaly Medina and the notary Alfredo Zambrano. At one point, she questioned whether wearing the wedding ring is a sign of breakup.

The host Giovanna valcarcel She assured that she always wears the jewel that represents her union with the model and decided to show it before the cameras of the Latina Televisión program.

“It is a commitment to my partner, we have completed two years. She also has a ring, of course we gave each other ”, he said. “If there has been an issue in which we have reneged, a fight, something like that, I have never taken off my ring and neither has she,” he added.

In April 2019, the actress Giovanna Valcárcel introduced her partner Kim Zollner through a romantic post on Instagram. The model, who at that time was little known in the entertainment world, had stood out as a former Miss Peru 2016 finalist.

“Words are unnecessary, your blessings and good wishes always come and the love of the universe,” wrote the host of Women in command in that post. With the passing of time, the couple has decided to keep their romance in reserve.

Giovanna Valcárcel, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.