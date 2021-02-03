Mauri Stern attended the program as a special guest Women in command this Wednesday, February 3. In the middle of his participation, the music producer starred in a fun moment with Giovanna valcarcel.

After the jury of I am Remembering his time at Magneto, the host said: “You remember Mercurio (Mexican musical group)” and sang a fragment of “Enamoradísimo.”

Hearing her sing, Maricarmen Marín and Mauri Stern, laughing, they warned him about the comments they might give him. “Don’t expose yourself,” the cumbiambera told him. “Do not expose yourself that way, you take out the judge that we carry inside,” added the singer.

However, Giovanna Valcárcel was determined and took the risk of performing “Lo que son las cosas”, one of the great successes of the Mexican singer Yuri.

Mauri Stern He did not hesitate to congratulate the host of Women in command for her talent for singing. “It wasn’t bad,” he told her.

Let us remember that, in December of last year, Giovanna Valcárcel appeared on the Yo soy stage, where she surprised the public by imitating Olga Tañón.

Mauri Stern criticizes ‘Ricardo Montaner’ in I am

Last Tuesday in I am, great battles; Mauri Stern gave a strong wake-up call to ‘Ricardo Montaner’ for having gone out of tune during his performance of “Will”.

“’It will be’ is a great song, but what is happening to you is that you are confident, you are losing focus, but you are rushed in time. You tend to want to run and you started with certain detunings that we hadn’t seen from you, it seemed that the end scared you and all that takes away points, “said the producer.

Mauri Stern, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.