The presenter Giovanna Valcárcel replaced Karen Schwarz in the conduction of I am, great battles, great celebrities, this Saturday, April 3. During the broadcast of the live program, the radio host took the opportunity to respond to some comments referring to the complaint of ‘Marilyn manson‘against Women in command.

The musician who imitates the American rocker used his social networks to express his anger with Women in command, because according to what he said, the space made a report about his aunt’s fight against the coronavirus, where he was also going to ask for an ICU bed. However, the note never aired. “It seemed to me that they played on the hopes of my family. We will never know if we had gotten a bed, ”he said.

At the beginning of the imitation contest, the actress was surprised to learn that another of the loved ones of Mike Bravo (Marilyn Manson) He is hospitalized in a health center, because he contracted coronavirus and also spoke with the artist about the recent death of his aunt.

In this situation, Giovanna valcarcel She was rebuked by several of the participant’s followers, so she decided to read one of the comments and respond. “Here Alicia says: ‘Giovanna is lying when she says she didn’t know, they promoted it for an hour without saying they were having it.'”

“It’s that I’m not lying, believe me, I’m telling the truth,” answered Valcárcel and explained that everything changes from one moment to another on a television program. “For example, I was going to have them here (the participants of I am), they were standing here and then they went to sing, I could no longer put the microphone on them. That this has happened to me is not my fault, it happens because the time on television is like that, “he said.

“There are artists who stay outside waiting and it is easy to judge a person who is doing a program, I stop here and suddenly I make a mistake and that is uploaded, they judge me and they judge me. But no one is going to capture what you insult me, nor are they going to get it in the newspapers, because people are going to say ‘who is that person’? ”, He continued.

“That’s why I always say peace and quiet, it’s the best way to get things done. Believe me that women in command can like people as they cannot, but we do everything with good vibes, they already know Maricarmen, they know me, what they see is who I am, I am not a constructed character ”, ended.

Women in command, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.