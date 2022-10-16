After the air outlet “Women in charge”, Giovanna Valcárcel has remained focused on hosting her space “Destape salsero” on Radiomar. In this context, she said that she has received proposals to return to TV with show programs.

In that sense, he commented that he has no interest in being in charge of a show business again and that he seeks to grow professionally.

Giovanna Valcárcel rules out conducting entertainment program

The radio host assured that she is looking for other opportunities on television and highlighted her desire to resume acting.

“I received two proposals to return to television, but they told me to talk about shows, I don’t want that anymore, I would like a travel space, something else” counted.

“At 42 years old I am looking to grow professionally and travel, I love to grab my suitcase and go to cities in the country. Many know me because I did comedy with Carlos Álvarez, whom I thank for the opportunity to work with him, but I seek to do dramatic roles that are a challenge for me, because I studied acting and I can give a lot in that area, I want a new challenge in my career, “he said.

Giovanna Valcárcel is the host of the radio program “Destape Salsero”, on Radiomar. Photo: Giovanna Valcárcel / Instagram

Giovanna Valcárcel does not want to be a mother

On the other hand, Giovanna Valcárcel stressed again that motherhood is not among her plans.

“The desire to have a child has not been born in me. I’m learning to take care of myself, I don’t know if I could take care of a child. I don’t think I’m a bad mother, but I love being independent, traveling and going out, I don’t know if I could do it with a son”, he maintained for Expreso.