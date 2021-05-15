Giovanna Valcárcel confirmed that his love affair with the model Kim Zollner no longer continued. In the latest edition of Women in command, revealed more details about it.

She claimed that the news about her engagement was false because she and her ex-partner had no plans to get married. “I was not going to get married and less in two years,” he said.

Later, Giovanna valcarcel He apologized to Kim Zollner in full live broadcast of the program . “She did not want (to expose herself), she supported me in my career, but she did not share being a public person. I apologize Kim and I apologize to your parents because I know that you are not used to this. I love them very much and I will always respect them ”, he added.

The conductor of Latin He avoided mentioning the reasons for the breakup, so he asked viewers to respect the privacy of his ex-partner. In addition, he categorically ruled out a reconciliation.

“I want to ask you a lot of respect for her and her family. I think we were the only couple that had come to light. Thank you for the love you gave us when we were a couple. If you ask me if I’m going to go back to her, I’ll say no, “concluded Giovanna Valcárcel.

Giovanna Valcárcel and Kim Zollner announced their love affair in 2019 . The former partner of the driver was a candidate for Miss Peru 2016At that time, she was in the top 17 of the beauty contest participants.

Giovanna Valcárcel’s mother was infected with COVID-19

As part of the celebration for her 41st birthday, the driver was surprised with a video from her family members. When he saw his mother, he was moved and decided to say that he was in serious condition due to the coronavirus.

“I was there, I told her ‘I love you well, I love you, you can’, I know that my sister’s energy and care helped her a lot. He gave my brother, my mom, my mom’s partner, my sister who came from the United States to visit stayed as a doctor. I did what I could because I was working, ”said the driver through tears.

