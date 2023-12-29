Giovanna Valcárcel received bad news. His father Enrique Valcárcel He left for eternity and she decided to pay tribute to him on social networks. The figure of the national show dedicated a heartfelt letter to her and she recalled in her photo gallery a series of moments of her together with her parent.

YOU CAN SEE: Giovanna Valcárcel does not want to host entertainment programs: “I am looking to grow professionally”

What did Giovanna Valcárcel write?

Giovanna Valcárcel He decided to use his official Instagram account to write a few lines about his father. “Daddy, daddy, have a good trip, I have no words, I just know that I feel you and that I am going to go around the world and dance my life like you did… I love you! “Enrique Valcárcel (sic)”reads the description of his latest publication.

Giovanna Valcárcel receives messages of solidarity. Photo: Instagram/Giovanna Valcárcel

YOU CAN SEE: Giovanna Valcárcel rules out becoming a mother: “The desire to want to have a child has not been born”

Giovanna Valcárcel receives messages of solidarity

Figures in the media such as Evelyn Vela, 'Canchita' Centeno, Jaime 'Choca' Mandros, Ezio Oliva, Daniela Darcourt, Leysi Suárez, among others, wrote in the publication to support actress Giovanna Valcárcel.

“A huge hug, my Giovanna. “I understand this moment perfectly, but the memories will last forever in your heart.”wrote Leysi Suárez. “I'm so sorry, my crazy girl! I send you a lot of strength and a huge hug! I love you so much!” Mónica Torres said.

On the other hand, let us remember that, in July 2023, Giovanna Valcárcel surprised everyone and everyone by announcing the term 'Uncover salsero', a radio space that she hosted for more than two years on Radiomar. She said that the decision is because she will experience new tasks and take on new challenges.

#Giovanna #Valcárcel #announces #death #father #emotional #message #Daddy #good #trip #love