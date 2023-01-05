Bolivian writer Giovanna Rivero. Editorial The Raven

Giovanna Rivero recalls that her reading training has very modest origins in her native Montero, a city located in eastern Bolivia in the department of Santa Cruz. In her memory remains the visits that she made in her childhood, hand in hand with her grandfather, to a magazine rental stand in the main square. The business owner already recognized them and without asking, he took out the cowboy magazines and novels for the adults and the fairy tales for the little one. However, these lasted “five minutes”, because they were short, or because she devoured them with a ferocious hunger. For this reason, she ended up reading the same as her grandfather, a combination of the stories of the old west, with other titles such as those of Or-Grund the Barbarianor fables like that of little thumbelements that became the original and heterogeneous seed of his writing.

The Bolivian author (50 years old) says that her writing wants, like every expulsion from paradise, to return to that place of childhood. She admits that as a child she did not separate these characters from different worlds, since she included them in the metabolization of the imagination. “It does not seem to me a great transgression to rewrite Hamelin’s futist mixing it with the sinister history of Mark (Columba, 1977), the mutant hunter. It is natural for me to think of this scheme of transformation that is in the fairy tale. That transformation seems delicious to me, to be able to recover it in a 21st century writing, that’s why I do it, because it is my first nutrient ”, Rivero tells EL PAÍS.

Since fresh earth from his grave published in 2020 through the Bolivian publisher El Cuervo, the work has crossed borders with editions in Chile (Los libros de la mujer rota), Argentina (Marciana), Spain (Candaya), as well as being translated into Portuguese (Incomplete/ Jandaíra) and Italian (Gran via). It was selected by publications such as The clarin (Argentina), Folha de Sao Paulo (Brazil) and The universe (Ecuador) as one of the best books of 2021. Now, Rivero’s most recent book of short stories has a list an English edition (Puddle Press) that, according to the United States book sales portal Barnes & Nobleswill be published in June 2023. Likewise, the rights to the work were acquired by RT Features, a production company in charge of films such as ad astra either call me by your name.

It is read with the body and of course it is written with the body Giovanna Rivero

in the tales of fresh earth from his grave there are fishermen crossing the seas of death, girls abandoned in the steppes who find a bridge to beauty in gospel, or a Mennonite community in Bolivia seeking justice after a collective act of violence against women. They are part of the characters in six stories that combine the everyday, the gothic, the dystopia and the most extreme realism, which try to touch, with the outstretched hands of childhood, the sensual dimension of the afterlife and dangerously peek into an inner abyss. that would end up devouring them.

The stories were written, between 2015 and 2020, in the midst of processes of internal and external relocation between Gainsville, Ithaca and Lake Mary, in the US, stemming from stimuli in the news such as the mass rapes in Manitoba or the case of the Salvadoran fisherman who survived at sea for more than 400 days, but also felt losses for the writer, such as the death of her friend and colleague Emma Villazonas well as his brother’s. In fresh earth from his grave there is a very strong sensation of death, “very plutonic”, which becomes a channeling exercise to try to narratively answer the question: How do we deal with losses and the strangest events that surround us?

“For me it was like I couldn’t build an affective well-being, that everything was very busy and under that light so full of shadows that it generated a feeling of total instability, of vulnerability, I wrote those stories, somehow the characters are like exorcisms of my experiences”, explains the also doctor in Spanish-American literature.

The author of other short stories such as To eat you better (Aristas Martínez, 2020) or novels like 98 seconds without shadow (Suburbano ediciones, 2021), throughout his bibliography he has recorded social violence in Latin America through the fantastic, the corporal, the erotic and the poetic. The body is one of the topics that interests him to narrate, play and deform and fresh earth from his grave is no exception. “When a text reaches you there is something in the body that responds to you, a bristling of the skin, a swallow or a shudder, it is read with the body and of course it is written with the body”, he adds.

‘Tierra fresca de su tomb’ in its English edition (Charco Press), for Bolivia (El Cuervo), in Portuguese (Incompleta/Jandaíra) and the Spanish edition (Candaya), respectively.

But she doesn’t just stay with that, since for her the death of loved ones became a photograph that accompanied her and continues to accompany her. The idea of ​​a body that is supposed to be dead, but that continues to go through vital processes. “This book cannot be thought outside of the body, the living body is tormenting, but the dead body is also speaking to you, so I think that this is a very central axis in this work. It was a hallucination that she was so present in the correction of the stories, during the writing of some of them. She found a bearable vibration when she was writing, writing has always been a salvation ”, affirms Rivero.

Rivero’s work throughout her career, which combines horror, the abyss, tragedy and dystopia with poetry, has placed her alongside writers such as Mariana Enríquez or Mónica Ojeda as one of the most imaginative voices of what It has been called “new Latin American Gothic realism”, however it questions the labels or categories that can close the floodgates for more open readings. “I like to know that my literature is in dialogue with the proposal of Mariana, Monica, Liliana Colanzi, Solange Rodríguez. What worries me is that these categories are not problematized. The art of literature has radical freedom as one of its great emblems. I always believe that literature has to be capable of making its characters anarchic, of proposing anarchic worlds and that they create content in a category is like nonsense ”, she concludes.

