Last Saturday, the day before she died, perhaps by committing suicide, Giovanna Pedretti had explained to the police that the anti-gay and disabled review she received from her pizzeria was true. But she also said she didn't know who the author was.

The woman, owner of the “Le Vignole” pizzeria in Sant'Angelo Lodigiano, had been summoned by the military to the barracks, after the case of the review – and the sharp response given by the restaurant – had gone viral on social media and had also interested the newspapers .

Some doubts had been raised about the veracity of the comment, but Pedretti reiterated that it was all true. However, he had clarified a controversial aspect: the review – he had explained to the police – had arrived in April, but the pizzeria had responded only a few months later, following a subsequent visit by the customer who had complained.

However, the owner of the restaurant had told the military – ready to open an investigation against the customer for incitement to hatred – that she was not able to identify the man.

The day following the interview in the barracks the woman was found dead in the waters of the Lambro river and the most popular hypothesis is that it was a suicide.

Meanwhile, the Everyday occurrence she reports the words of the woman's husband, who had accompanied her to the barracks on Saturday; “She was obsessed with those negative comments,” explained the man, referring to the attacks received by Pedretti on social media after the doubts that emerged regarding the veracity of her reconstruction.

Again based on what her husband said, it seems that Pedretti had become silent in the hours preceding her death and had not responded to her husband's exhortations to forget everything.

Investigators are investigating the causes of death and possible incitement to suicide. For the moment there is no one registered on the register of suspects.

We are looking for useful elements for the investigation in Pedretti's cell phones: one was found on board her car, while the other ended up in the water with her. To obtain the data contained in the device you will need to ask for authorization from Google and it takes a long time.