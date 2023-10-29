Giovanna Mezzogiorno, who is her ex-husband Alessio Fugolo

Alessio Fugolo is Giovanna Mezzogiorno’s ex-husband, guest this afternoon on Domenica In to present the short film she directed, ‘Unfitting (Inadequate)’, a story of the difficulties faced after gaining weight. About a year ago he announced his separation from his husband. The two had been together for many years.

As regards the work and the roles that are usually assigned to her, the actress explained that “obviously I’m fine with this.” “I have been away from the cinema to dedicate myself to my children, but perhaps this explanation is never enough,” she continued. The couple had met on the set of the film Vincere, where he worked as a stagehand, and had two twin sons, Leone and Zeno. Of them, Giovanna Mezzogiorno said: “They were born prematurely, in the seventh month. In their first years of life I only thought about them, not about work. What I would like for them is to never see them suffer, I always try to protect them from the bad things that are outside.” On her family, the actress explained: “For me it is the place of love and the greatest suffering there can be. But I don’t want to reveal details about the separation with Alessio.”

Giovanna Mezzogiorno then spoke about one of the most delicate periods of her life, adolescence. “My parents had faith in me, I tried not to disappoint them but I was dissatisfied and angry. When my father died at 51, my mother set up a shrine in the house with photos of him. I couldn’t stay in Milan, I felt the need to leave home because that context would have been dangerous for me” – the daughter of Vittorio Mezzogiorno and Cecilia Sacchi explained in an interview – “When I was 14 years old, my father had a daughter by an American woman. At the time it was a trauma for the whole family, but today my sister Marina is one of the dearest people I have. I have never tolerated certain rumors about drugs: in the days of synthetic drugs, I saw my friends transfigured, with crooked faces. I never wanted to try them. Never. They terrified me. Today I only seek serenity and justice about what is said about me. Meanness is tiring to bear and I have never been mean.”