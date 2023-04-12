Giovanna Mezzogiorno: “My sister raised by two gay women. Italy is a bit racist towards homosexuality”

“My sister was brought up and trained by a gay couple”. To tell it is the actress Giovanna Mezzogiorno, who in an interview with Corriere della Sera spoke about her family and her position on adoptions by same-parent couples. “Everything about the world of childhood leaves me speechless and should be reviewed,” said the 48-year-old. “Not only to give homosexual couples the possibility of having and adopting children with the exact same rights as heterosexual couples. I also find the effort that heterosexual couples have to go through to adopt is scandalous”.

According to the interpreter of “The Last Kiss” and “Basilicata coast to coast”, the adoption situation is “insane” and a “global scandal”, in a context “with millions of children who have an incredible need for a family” .

“In the majority of the population we are a closed country, yes. Conservative and… do I say the word? Unfortunately it must be said: a little racist”, remarked the actress. “Not in the strict sense of skin color but in her attitude towards homosexuality, towards those who think differently, towards those who are far from traditional Catholic culture. I didn’t pass on Catholic values ​​to my children but human values”.

In the interview he also spoke of his two 12-year-old sons, the twins Leone and Zeno, who have grown up without a cell phone so far. “They’ll have it when they start coming out on their own, the hellish thing. They don’t yet, so their dad and I don’t see a reason in the world why they should have it. They don’t ask, you know. Although all of their classmates have it, some since elementary school. So far we have protected them but without putting them under a glass bell. They have always gone to public school, from kindergarten to middle school”.

Regarding her sister Marina, 15 years younger, she defines her as her “best friend”. “We see each other often, she knows my children”, she said, then retracing her story. “She is the daughter of an American woman who had an affair with my father in the USA at the end of the 80s. She came and went from Italy as a child, her grandmother took her to visit her father Vittorio of her. Well, my sister’s mom is bisexual, her name is Donna. Shortly after her birth he lived as a couple for many years with Jane, whom I met. So my sister was educated and trained by a gay couple”.

“Marina was born in Los Angeles, then Donna and Jane moved to Seattle and there she grew up in a perfectly harmonious family,” she underlined, “with no faults, with a rigorous upbringing: Jane was a real badass. Marina then left home at 14 to attend college on the other coast. There she uses it like this ”.