Villabate, Giovanna Bonsignore killed by her ex-partner, who then took his own life: the man had announced the crime on social media

A truly heartbreaking episode took place yesterday morning, Friday 16 December, in the small town of Villabate. A man took the life of his ex-partner, Giovanna Bonsignore, using a scalpel, which he apparently took in the hospital where he worked as an Oss. The young woman left behind a 14-year-old daughter from a previous marriage.

The man, with the weapon used to commit the crime, is then taken the life. A friend, reading his strange post on social media he tried to stop him, but he didn’t have time.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place on the morning of Friday 16th December. Precisely in the home of the 41-year-old woman, located at Villabatein the province of Palermo.

From what has emerged it seems that the two were left for some time, but Except Patinella he could not accept the end of their relationship. Indeed he often went to the woman’s house and there were gods quarrels very heated.

That same morning he had most likely decided to put an end to his life. First she took a scalpel from the hospital where he worked as an Oss.

Then he published a post on social media, in which he asked excuse me to everyone for what he was about to do and in the end he went to the house of his ex-partner. A friend of his, who knew the story, on reading those words, tried to go to the house to stop it.

The discovery of the agents in Giovanna Bonsignore’s house and the ex’s post published on social media

The friend also alerted the police, but it was just when they got there that the agents made the heartbreaking discovery. The bodies of the two were now on the ground. Salvo Patinella, after hitting his ex, he is taken the life in turn.

The police are currently working to understand exactly what happened. They are listening to testimonials some relatives and friends of the two. The man on his social profile before the crime, he wrote: