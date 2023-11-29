The injury suffered by Gavi on the last FIFA Date has changed the panorama of Barcelona’s midfield completely and has caused Xavi enormous pain in putting together his starting eleven since the 19-year-old youth player was a vital player for his team. . Given this situation, the culé team will seek to reinforce this sector of the game in the next transfer market in January and one of those targeted is Giovani Lo Celso, a Tottenham and Argentine National Team player.
According to Mundo Deportivo, the Barcelona team received approval from LaLiga to spend 80% of the salary of the young midfielder of the Spanish National Team and the player who emerged in Rosario Central fits into this. Lo Celso has been on the Blaugrana team’s radar on multiple occasions, mainly since Xavi is on the substitute bench, but formal negotiations have never been entered into for the Argentine.
Now, in Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham, the Argentine midfielder has not added many minutes in this first part of the season so the rumors about a possible departure are increasingly stronger but the Australian coach, when consulted about this situation, commented: “He will have the opportunity over the next few weeks to come in and make an impact within the team. When he had it, he performed and rose to the occasion as he was one of the best players on the team, and even scored the Spurs goal.
As for the culé team, they were not seen with the same playing system in the first matches without Gavi and Xavi has been looking for a way to replace him so, despite the very difficult financial situation, he will seek to strengthen himself to fight for all the titles. of the season, including the UEFA Champions League where they are already classified for the round of 16 after their victory against Porto 2-1 at home.
