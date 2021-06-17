Last Tuesday, June 15, the Club América board of directors announced the departure of the Mexican attacker, Giovani dos santos, after two years in the institution where much was left to owe for the expectation that was generated with his arrival,
In total, he played 42 games, scored four goals and gave two assists, a rather poor performance for the 32-year-old footballer who had been playing for many years in Europe and the United States with him. LA Galaxy being a franchise player.
Giovani Dos Santos does not go alone; America announced one more drop from the team
The Águilas del América team announced through their social networks the withdrawal of former Real Madrid footballer Sergio Díaz, who left the club.
In Mexico, stove football is on and as the hours go by new rumors arise, because a few hours after his departure, the player was already being linked with the Red Devils of Toluca, because apparently, the player is to the taste of Hernán Cristante, according Carlos Rodrigo Hernandez, reporter of Fox Sports.
Also, the scarlet team recently announced the casualties of Paolo Yirizar, Enrique Triverio, Joao Plata, Pablo López Y Gaston Sauro.
However, according to the most recent updates of the Carlos Rodrigo Hernandez Y Blanca Rios, reporters from Fox Sports, Giovani dos santos he would be being discarded from the team due to his high financial claims.
“After knowing the economic claims of Giovani dos Santos that are around 3 million dollars a year, the Toluca board of directors steps aside,” the reporter shared.
In this way, the player would close the doors to the scarlet team, as well as to many Mexican football clubs, because it will be very difficult for any of the Liga MX teams to be encouraged to pay what they ask for, after the poor performance which he demonstrated during his time in the Eagles.
