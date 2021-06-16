Monterrey, Toluca, León and even Osasuna. Several are the equipment that sounds for the future of Giovani dos santos, the 32-year-old striker who failed at America and likely squandered his last chance to shine in soccer.
After the disaster that at least allowed him to wear the number ’10’ in Las Águilas, the ideal destination for ‘Gio‘I shouldn’t be in an inconsequential team in Europe and much less in Mexico; but in the land of the stars and stripes, close to his brother and his friends, with a better quality of life and comfort to enjoy his profession: Major League Soccer.
Of course, he could not arrive as one of the highest paid players and he would not even match what he received in America, but at this point in his career, after having played everything and with a career in the team of his loves, there is no better conclusion than MLS soccer.
What the high competition of a more established league does not give you or the money that the Galaxy already gave you, you make up for the extraordinary quality of life in any city it falls to. This is the ideal time to choose the United States and offer a win-win to any team.
Giovani It has quality to spare to play in American football, it would be an important publicity hook for any club and best of all, it would enter an ideal comfort zone to be able to display its last football flashes. Comfortable and without pressure, the results can be given.
Two saints He already shone in the United States, he was already happy and he has a weighty name despite his last performance. An ideal signing for any team that seeks to grow and position its brand, because ‘Gio‘has the ability to carry the weight of a team without many demands.
