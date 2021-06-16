Last Tuesday, the team of the Eagles of America reported that the Mexican soccer player Giovani dos santos He would not continue at the club, after four tournaments where he could do little. In addition to this, the winger will not go alone, since now one more casualty has been announced for the azulcrema squad heading to the start of the Opening Tournament 2021.
It was through the social networks of the Americanista club where, through a publication, they thanked the footballer Sergio Diaz for his dedication and commitment in the time that he defended the colors of the Coapa team.
“Thank you, Sergio Díaz, we wish you every success in your next project,” they wrote in their official accounts.
The Paraguayan midfielder failed to fill the eye of coach Santiago Solari. In total, the former Real Madrid footballer only played 9 games where he scored a goal during his time in the box. America.
It was at the 2020 Guard1anes Tournament when the 23-year-old footballer arrived in Mexico to join the American team. His time at Real Madrid caused him to arrive at the club with great fanfare, however, his performance was poor, a situation for which the Argentine helmsman decided to dispense with his services.
