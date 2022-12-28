Giovani dos Santos is fast approaching two years of inactivity in professional football. However, the player trained at La Masía has not formally announced his retirement from the world of football, which is why he is still considered an active player, beyond not having played a single official match since he left the back door of the eagles of America in 2021.
Giovani has dedicated himself to his personal business and enjoying time with his partner in this period that he has lived away from the courts. However, he has had opportunities on the table to return to the fields, for example, the offer he received weeks ago from Mazatlán, which he did not even have the detail to reject, since there was never a response from him. . Now, a Central American club, a historic one from Guatemala, is seeking the services of the oldest of the Dos Santos brothers.
According to information from AS, the historic Municipality of Guatemala wants a stellar reinforcement for 2023 and they want that to be Giovani. The source affirms that the club from the country on the border with Mexico wants to take advantage of Dos Santos’ free agent status to put a formal offer on the table and for him to return to activity after a couple of years of absence. Dos Santos is 33 years old, the ideal age to continue playing soccer, although, contrary to the interests of the Guatemalans, the Mexican shows little desire to continue playing.
#Giovani #dos #Santos #continue #career #Guatemala
Leave a Reply