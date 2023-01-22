Mexico.- The soccer players Giovani Dos Santos and Braulio Luna They denied that the videos where they mention the Secretary of the Interior, Adam Augusto Lopezthese are anticipated campaign acts in favor of the “corcholata” of Morena.

After the videos went viral and received strong criticism for proselytizing, Giovani Dos Santos He came out in his defense to deny anticipated campaign acts in favor of Adán Augusto, assuring that he usually sends greetings when asked

“It has been part of my career to kindly share this type of greeting with my followers and friends who request it,” he mentioned on social networks.

Likewise, he issued a statement on Twitter to separate his image and words said in the video, assuring that he did not intend to participate in a political campaign, because it is not the time to proselytize the presidency of Mexico.

“I take advantage of this means to distinguish my image and any misuse that is being given to this video that circulates on social networks, emphasizing that it was NOT made as part of any campaign or any purpose of political support in particular,” he said in the release.

“A friend asked me”

For his part, the footballer Braulio Moon He also came out in his defense to acknowledge that his message was not for proselytizing purposes, as a friend would have asked him to make the video to congratulate Adán Augusto on his birthday.

“They assure that I am campaigning and proselytizing, it was requested to me privately, by a friend with the sole intention of congratulating Mr. Secretary on his birthday, making a pun and that’s it. At no time has there been the intention of either party to take advantage or do something improper, ”he said in a statement published on social networks.

So far he and Giovani Dos Santos are the soccer personalities who have spoken out in this regard, denying any connection of these videos to an electoral campaign, despite the fact that they also Miguel Layun He posted a video similar to that of his peers.

For his part, the head of Segob asked that his name be stopped for political promotion, because he must respect the law and enforce it as a federal public servant.