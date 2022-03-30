“Over time, the attacks began to be carried out through other pressure mechanisms inside and outside the club. They were cornering me in an abusive way so that I would give up defending the Brazilian National Team. Arbitrary methods were used with the clear objective of harming my professional life within the club (the tests are part of the complaint),” he expands in the text on the club’s mechanisms to prevent him from playing in the Brazilian national team.

Gio complied with the confinement and participated in the call with Brazil with his negative PCR. Upon her return, she was accused of serious indiscipline for breaching her confinement, of traveling without authorization from the club, and they threatened to be separated from her by the club director. “I panicked. I feared for my future. I had participated in the campaigns of the Barça Foundation for the approval of the Law for the Protection of Minors against Violence and, at the same time, within the club, I was totally unprotected. I came home completely devastated. I cried many times. I felt a huge emptiness. I had no strength to fight for my rights. From that moment, my life changed forever. I was completely exposed to humiliating and shameful situations for months within the club, “says the 18-year-old player in that letter.