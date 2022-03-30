The player of the Brazilian team Giovana Queiroz, known as Gio, who today plays on loan at Levante published an open letter to the president of Barça Joan Laporta on her social networks where she denounces having suffered “abusive behavior” and psychological violence in the Catalan club .
Gio arrived at the Blaugrana club in July 2020, at the age of 17, and he says that from the first months, the Catalan club discouraged his participation in the national team. “I was in a good dynamic until the first call-up for the Brazilian National Team came to me. From that moment on, I began to receive different treatment within the club”, says the footballer.
“Over time, the attacks began to be carried out through other pressure mechanisms inside and outside the club. They were cornering me in an abusive way so that I would give up defending the Brazilian National Team. Arbitrary methods were used with the clear objective of harming my professional life within the club (the tests are part of the complaint),” he expands in the text on the club’s mechanisms to prevent him from playing in the Brazilian national team.
The forward from São Paulo maintains that in February 2021 she was “subjected to illegal confinement by the head of the club’s medical services”, who forced her to lock herself in her house due to an alleged case of close contact with COVID-19, which it was not validated by the Department of Health of Catalonia. The player had communicated with the entity because she suspected what the Barcelona doctor was saying, who, when questioned, explained that she had been authorized to “make a special confinement” for the soccer player. “They illegally locked me up and I couldn’t leave home. I couldn’t train or have a normal routine. I was devastated. That arbitrariness also meant not traveling with the team to the Copa de la Reina final,” Gio says in the letter.
Gio complied with the confinement and participated in the call with Brazil with his negative PCR. Upon her return, she was accused of serious indiscipline for breaching her confinement, of traveling without authorization from the club, and they threatened to be separated from her by the club director. “I panicked. I feared for my future. I had participated in the campaigns of the Barça Foundation for the approval of the Law for the Protection of Minors against Violence and, at the same time, within the club, I was totally unprotected. I came home completely devastated. I cried many times. I felt a huge emptiness. I had no strength to fight for my rights. From that moment, my life changed forever. I was completely exposed to humiliating and shameful situations for months within the club, “says the 18-year-old player in that letter.
