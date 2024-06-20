“The increase in technological possibilities”, the same “artificial intelligence are radically modifying the way of interpreting images and the profession. It is a congress of passing the baton between the old way of doing radiology and the future, from here the theme ‘Next Generation’. The aim of the conference is to ride this moment. Radiology moves forward with new generations and new technology.” Andrea Giovagnoni, president of Sirm, the Italian Society of Medical and Interventional Radiology, said this to Adnkronos on the occasion of the opening of the national congress underway at MiCo in Milan until Sunday 23 June. “This is – he explains – the first joint congress in the radiological area, which brings together for the first time around 8 thousand specialists from the three scientific societies” of the category: “Radiologists (Sirm), nuclear doctors (Ainm) and radiotherapists (Airo)” .

As Giovagnoni underlines, “we are the essence of multidisciplinarity. The radiologist interfaces on average with 25 specialists: from cardiology to neurology, to emergency-urgency, to orthopaedics. We are therefore privileged observers and must keep up with evolution because”, as professionals, “we enter into the management of the vast majority of diagnoses and many of the therapeutic processes of patients in all specialties”. In this context of change of pace and innovation, “40% of the speakers and moderators are under 40 – highlights President Sirm – and have been chosen for the scientific impact demonstrated in recent years. It is the new generation that must carry forward this company is a sign of intellectual vivacity. This is already an important result, also because “the under 40s” represent almost 60% of SIRM and half are women”.