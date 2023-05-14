Giotto Bizzarrini, one of the legends of the automotive world, passed away at the age of 96 in Livorno. Engineer and test driver, he is responsible for some of the first Italian masterpieces of brands such as Ferrari and Lamborghini. Bizzarrini’s funeral will take place in Quercianella on 15 May.

A career in the heart of the Motor Valley

Giotto Bizzarrini was born in Livorno on 6 June 1926. In 1954 he joined Alfa Romeo. Three years later he is in Ferrari. In 1961 with Carlo Chiti and Count Giovanni Volpi di Misurata he created the ATS which however was short lived. Bizzarrini then creates in Livorno, Autostar with the aim of designing engines. Among the first customers Lamborghini, who will use a highly successful engine, a twelve-cylinder 3.5 litres. Subsequently he meets Renzo Rivolta who would like to start producing sports cars; with him in 1963, with bodywork by Bertone, the Iso Grifo was born. In 1964 he founded Prototipi Bizzarrini which will close the business in 1969.

The beginnings in Ferrari

During his time at Ferrari, for example, the Livorno-born engineer worked on the development and testing of GT models and sports cars, such as the Ferrari 250 GT 2+2, the 3 liter Testarossa for the engine, the 250 Testarrossa Barchetta and the 250 GT SWB which were greatly influenced by his ideas and technical solutions. It should be noted that the most famous Ferrari series, the 250, is where Bizzarrini worked the hardest to develop the chassis and dynamic solutions. But his masterpiece was in 1962 with the Ferrari 250 GTO. A project in which he had already been involved in 1960. Ferrari wanted a more racing GT with better aerodynamics than the previous GT 250 SWBs.

Bizzarrini and the birth of Automobili Lamborghini

After his farewell to Ferrari, in 1962 Bizzarrini also got in touch with Count Volpi, owner of the SSS Scuderia Serenissima Repubblica di Venezia, to update a Ferrari 250 GT SWB according to GTO specifications. Bizzarrini applied all the ideas drawn from the GTO and developed with Piero Drogo a car with innovative aerodynamics, even lower than the GTO, with the roof line strongly extended towards the rear. The following year, Giotto Bizzarrini, Giampaolo Dallara and Paolo Stanzani collaborated with Ferruccio Lamborghini for the birth of the 350 GTV, later known more simply as the 350 GT. Bizzarrini also worked for ISO and designed 3 models: Rivolta GT, Grifo A3L and Grifo A3C. His work was to lead to the development of a monocoque chassis for ISO machines. Renzo Rivolta engaged Bizzarrini as a consultant for the ISO Gordon GT, a project which later became ISO Rivolta GT. This was a successful car with 799 units sold. Due to difficult relations with ISO, Bizzarrini left the factory in 1964 and in the same year Autostar became Società Prototipi Bizzarrini. From that moment Bizzarrini produced the Grifo A3C under his name, and the A3C became a road car. These cars were called Bizzarrini 5300 GT or Strada. Bodywork and mechanical parts were the same as the ISO A3C. The factory in Livorno produced about 155 cars. Bizzarrini SpA ceased its activity in 1969.