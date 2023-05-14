Sometimes one’s destiny is already written in the name: Giotto Bizzarrini can be considered a prime example. The creativity of genius associated with an irrepressible and truly bizarre nature, enclosed in a person who has often left deep grooves in too short stories. The grandfather had chosen the name, popularizer and author of several scientific works who hoped for a grandson who would know how to get out of the cocoon.

And Giotto had certainly not disappointed the family expectations. Born in Leghorn, 96 years old, engineer, designer and then also an entrepreneur in the automotive sector. Our country, but more generally the world of engines, has lost a charismatic figure who has left a profound mark with his creations on four wheels.

The Tuscan designer has put his signature on cars that have become the pride of Italy in the world: let’s talk about the Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa, 250 GTO to stay in Maranello, but how can we forget the first Lamborghini V12 engine or “his” 5300 Gran Turismo, when from a superfine technician he had turned into an entrepreneur by starting a factory right in Livorno.

Ferrari 250 GTOs Photo by: Kevin Wood / Motorsport Images

The funeral will be officiated on Monday 15 in Quercianella where he was born on 6 June 1926. He seemed destined to teach at the University of Pisa where he had graduated in engineering, but his passion for cars and racing had been stronger: he entered the experience office of Alfa Romeo and collaborated with the team of Consalvo Sanesi.

After three years he had moved to Ferrari where he had established a special relationship with the engineer Carlo Chiti: the two Tuscans had found each other giving rise to a fervent collaboration that had lasted until 1961 when there was the controversy coming out of the Cavallino of the top management who led them to follow the dream of Count Giovanni Volpi di Misurata who founded the ATS, Automobili Turismo e Sport.

The adventure did not last long and Bizzarrini set up on his own giving life to Autostar in Livorno, a company available to act as a consultant in the design of engines and cars. Ferruccio Lamborghini was the first client who asked him to build a 3.5-litre V12 for the Lamborghini 350 GTV.

The following year, for the Scuderia Serenissima, together with the stylist Piero Drogo, he created the Ferrari 250 Gt Breadvan, so defined due to its curious shape of the rear axle that looked like a van: in reality it was a long tail that should have been a nuisance at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and in the other races of the Endurance World Championship to the official 250cc.

In the meantime he met Renzo Rivolta, an entrepreneur who produced refrigerators, motorcycles and micro cars (how can we forget the Isetta) and who in Bresso had the ambition of becoming a sports car manufacturer. Giotto worked on the Iso A3/C intended for racing derived from the GT 300 designed by Giugiaro for Bertone.

At the Turin Motor Show in 1963 the Iso Grifo with a 400 horsepower Chevrolet V8 engine was presented and the following year Prototipi Bizzarrini was born, which two years later was transformed into Bizzarrini SPA: in Livorno the 5300 GT Strada took shape, one of the most beautiful and powerful Italian GTs: it was a revised and corrected Grifo with different parts taken from the experience of the A3/C.

Only 133 examples of the 5300 GT Strada were built before the engineer decided to close the Livorno-based company to devote himself solely to the role of consultant to car manufacturers. Over the years, Bizzarrini went from being an entrepreneur to a consultant for automotive companies.

Giotto contributed to the design of the BZ 2001, a spider on Ferrari mechanicals, which never hit the road. In October 2012, the University of Florence awarded Bizzarrini an honorary master’s degree in Design in the new headquarters in Calenzano, which was inaugurated on that occasion.

Last autumn his city, Livorno, had celebrated the genius of Bizzarrini with a three-day event that had been held in the Hangar Creativi.