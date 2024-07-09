One of the reinforcements that generated the greatest expectations in Blue Cross throughout the summer was the one of Giorgos Giakoumakisthe Greek battering ram who asked for so much Martin Anselmibut has not been able to make his official debut due to injury.
The 29-year-old striker suffered a Ankle injury during the preparation match against the America from Caliso the plans of Machine They were severely affected, as he was immediately ruled out for the Matchday 1 vs Mazatlan.
It is not yet clear when he will be able to return to the pitch, as although a long-term injury was not initially predicted, he is still not training alongside his teammates.
Although it was initially expected that Giorgos Giakoumakis could be there for matchday 2 against Monterrey, everything points to the European striker having minutes until matchday 3 against Tijuana, since the objective is not to risk the new star striker at all. Blue Cross.
This was announced by León Lecanda, a journalist who closely follows Machine and who implied that Martin Anselmi It will not rush any recovery, much less if it concerns the forward who is expected to be an undisputed starter throughout the season.
It is worth mentioning that Giakoumakis came to occupy an “empty” place in Blue Crossbecause for a long time the cement team played without a nailed nine, reason why Anselmi He even used Uriel Antuna as a centre forward.
Giorgos Giakoumakis came to Blue Cross from Atlanta United, for an estimated figure of 10 million dollarswhich is why it became the main bet for cement producers for this semester.
At 29 years old, Giorgos He is in the best moment of his career and the highest value since he debuted as a professional, since only in February 2023, he left the Celtic heading to MLS in exchange for $4.5 million.
