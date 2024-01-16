The trauma sustained in the head-on crash between his van and a car was too serious: a community is shocked by the death of Giorgio Frezza

A serious and dramatic road accident occurred in the early afternoon of yesterday in Veneto, more precisely on the Statale del Santo 308, near Cadoneghe. Three vehicles were involved and one was the victim. This is the 66 year old Giorgio Frezzaformer mechanic and Alpine soldier from Sernaglia della Battaglia.

A tragic weekend and start of the week on Italian roads, with several accidents which unfortunately led to death of several people.

A particularly serious one occurred around 2pm yesterday on the State road of the Saint 308, in Veneto, in which three vehicles were involved. Two crashed head-on, a car and a van, while a third car arrived later and hit the first two.

The drivers of the cars were injured, but they were the ones who fared the worst the man who was driving the vanGiorgio Frezza aged 66, originally and resident of Sernaglia della Battaglia, for whom unfortunately there was nothing to be done.

Condolences for the death of Giorgio Frezza

Mr. Giorgio Frezza was known and respected by everyone in his country. For many years he had worked as a mechanic and, moreover, was part of the management of the local Alpine group.

Marco Villanova, mayor of Sernaglialeft a touching message of condolence on social media:

Giorgio's sudden passing is a shock to all of us. Giorgio was well known and well liked in the village, where for many years he ran his garage. He was an esteemed mechanic, always available at any time of day or night for urgent interventions and emergencies. He was also the historic mechanic of the Municipality. We have entrusted our municipal vehicles to him, especially the trucks. He was also active in the Sernaglia Alpini Group, of which he was a member. I express my closeness and condolences to his wife and two daughters, also on behalf of the entire community. We join the family in this moment of pain and assure them of all our support.

READ ALSO: Domenico Defina died at just 38 years old in an accident. The crash occurred on Sunday on the A30, near Nola, in Campania. The man was returning to his Calabria after a business trip.