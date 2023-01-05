The Venice prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation into the death of Giorgio Conte, registering 8 doctors in the register of suspects

It will be a super expertise and an in-depth autopsy examination to definitively clarify and without any further doubt the causes of the death of George Conte, the 15-year-old from San Donà di Piave who suddenly passed away on 21 December. The Venice prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation and entered 8 doctors in the register of suspects.

The tragic nightmare of Giorgio and his family had begun in the night between 15 and 16 December last year, when in the throes of severe headaches, the boy had asked his parents to be accompanied to the emergency room of his city, San Donà di Piave.

The doctors’ visit, the instrumental examinations and a CT scan had not highlighted any particular alarm bells, so the doctors themselves had decided for a resignation.

The next day, however, i symptoms di Giorgio came back and did it with greater vigor. The 15-year-old even passed out.

Mom and dad took him back to the hospital at Padua, where this time he was hospitalized. After days of agony, Giorgio Conte he passed away forever on December 21st.

There family and obviously devastated for what happened. An absolutely sudden and unexpected event, also because the 15-year-old was completely healthy and was also sporty, since he played rugby.

8 doctors under investigation for the death of Giorgio Conte

In the medical record, under the heading of the cause of death it says fatal cerebral thrombosisbut his parents want to get to the bottom of the story and understand what happened to their son.

The Venice prosecutor’s office therefore has opened an investigation about the affair and in writing 8 doctorsincluding two primary doctors, who had to deal with Giorgio in those terrible days, in the register of suspects.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office itself explained that it is more of a duty than anything else, to allow the suspects to protect yourself.

One is expected in the next few days super expertise on the body of the 15 year old, which will be carried out by even 12 consultants. The examination aims to shed as much clarity as possible on what happened.

“What will be decided for the doctors will not change how things went for us“: said i parents boy’s.

They will follow updates about this tragic event.