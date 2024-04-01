Giorgio Panariello He has a very long television career behind him. Having joined the cast of “Lol 4 – Who laughs is outside” which will be broadcast on Prime Video starting from April 1st, he was also one of the judges of Tale e Quale Show together with Loretta Goggi and Cristiano Malgioglio. Yet in the past of this comedian there is also a story of pain and sadness which was told on the pages of the newspaper La Repubblica (taken from the website www.notizie.it).

The comedian explained that, despite not having grown up with his parents, he was still able to benefit from the love of his grandparents to whom he had been entrusted and how he managed to build a family dimension alongside his partner Claudia. However, his childhood was not an unhappy one: “When these things happen to you, you grow faster than others, it's the survival instinct, I bypassed a part of youth. There was no pocket money or parents talking to teachers. I had the love of my grandparents.”

Giorgio Panariello also had a brother who was raised in boarding school and who died prematurely at the age of 50 in 2011. About the latter he declared: “I had repressed guilt towards him. There was a rumor that he died of an overdose, he died of hypothermia. He felt bad and no one helped him. There was a void in my life, it was the last box to fill. We didn't meet our parents, we were a year apart: I ended up with his grandparents, he went to boarding school.”