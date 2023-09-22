The passing of Giorgio Napolitano, who died today at the age of 98, is among the news that receives ample space in foreign media and in particular on the websites of newspapers all over the world: from Tass to Deutsche Welle, from ‘El Pais’ to Faz and from ‘Le Monde’ to the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung: “First president in post-war Italian history to be re-elected”, ” first ex-communist to become president”, “highly appreciated at an international level” where he was considered “an impartial and reliable interlocutor”, writes the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

The news in Russia, Spain, Germany

“The former president Giorgio Napolitano has died”, writes Tass, recalling that he resigned in 2015 at the age of 89. “Modern Italy’s longest-serving president helped guide Italy through the EU sovereign debt crisis,” we read on the Deutsche Welle website. “A convinced European and renowned statesman, the man known as “King George” helped bring his country out of a debt crisis in 2011”, we read in ‘El Pais’. “The Italian presidency is largely ceremonial, but Napolitano used his powers in late 2011 to avert a crisis by appointing a European Commission technocrat, Mario Monti, to lead the government.”

“A tireless militant, he had a leading role in Italian political life. Symbol of stability and political longevity, he remained head of state for nine years”, we read on the website of ‘Le Monde’, which dedicated a long article to Napolitano. “A reformist communist, capable of dialogue with the leaders of the Christian Democrats and with the trade unions, a convinced pro-European, he participated in many international conferences in Europe, he formed ties with left-wing leaders, such as Willy Brandt in Germany. In 1978 he became the first member of the PCI to receive a visa to go to the United States”, continues the French newspaper.

After his resignation, he continues, ‘Giorgio Napolitano continued to sit at Palazzo Madama for several years, receiving from everywhere, and with the utmost discretion, the Italian and foreign officials who came to consult him. And it is in the role of an oracle that he will conclude a political career lasting more than half a century, which will have seen the “Red Prince”, his early nickname, become, for the vast majority of Italians, the “King George”.

For the New York Times, farewell to the “pillar of Italian post-communism”

And again, the Belgian newspaper ‘Le Soir’ remembers Napolitano: “The former Italian president Giorgio Napolitano, historic leader of the communist party and promoter of European construction” who “as head of state has known various governments in a Italy with chronically unstable executives”. “Pillar of Italian post-communism”, the New York Times defines him.

“The first former communist head of state, he clashed with Berlusconi and won an unprecedented second mandate”, underlines the British Times. “Napolitano – the Austrian Der Standard recalls him – owed a considerable part of his sympathy – both among Italians and on the international scene – to his exquisite courtesy and his impeccable manners: he was a gentleman of the old school, a true “gentleman”. And he had one hundred percent integrity, a quality that is not very common in Italian politics. Napolitano was a friend of former German Chancellor Willy Brandt and former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger ironically called him “my favorite communist.”