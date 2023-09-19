Giorgio Napolitano in critical health conditions: the clinical picture of the former President of the Republic

They are becoming particularly critical the health conditions of the President Emeritus of the Republic, Giorgio Napolitano, 98 years old on June 29th. The former Head of State has had a particularly complex clinical picture for some time and in the last few hours the situation appears to have become further complicated.

On May 21, 2022, Napolitano underwent abdominal surgery and hospitalized for nine days at the Spallanzani hospital in Rome. The post-operative course was uneventful.

This year, on his birthday, the Senate chamber paid tribute to him with long applause on the initiative of President Ignazio La Russa. “This year marks the 70th anniversary of Napolitano’s parliamentary life, he entered Parliament on 25 June 1953”, the words pronounced on that occasion by the second-highest state official. La Russa defined Napolitano as “witness of a politics that becomes culture and of a political culture that becomes an institution”. And again: “The President of the Republic represents history and Italy in its current situation and in all the years of our history. Thank you and best wishes President”.

