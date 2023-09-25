Today in Montecitorio final farewell in a secular form and state funeral for the president emeritus Giorgio Napolitano, who passed away last Friday at the age of 98. The Chamber hosts the funeral which will be celebrated at 11.30am on Tuesday 26 September in the hemicycle – deadline expected by 1pm – with the funeral broadcast live on television on Rai 1 and on large screens specially set up in Parliament Square.

Mattarella, Meloni, Macron, Steinmeier present

A ceremony in the presence of the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella, the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the one announced yesterday by the French Head of State Emmanuel Macron and the President of the Republic of Germany Frank Walter Steinmeier (who will be seated in armchairs arranged in a semicircle in the center of the Chamber).

Today will be the first time for a funeral in the Montecitorio Chamber, while it is not the first time that secular state funerals of representatives of the institutions have taken place. Before Napolitano, the former presidents of the Chamber Nilde Iotti and Pietro Ingrao chose the secular rite, whose funerals were celebrated outdoors in Piazza Montecitorio. For Iotti on 5 December 1999, among those who spoke was Giorgio Napolitano himself.

The ceremonial for the state funeral

The ceremonial for state funerals has a very strict protocol. The official nature of the funeral ceremony – as stated on the government website – includes: the coffin surrounded by six carabinieri in full uniform, or belonging to the same Corps as the deceased; military honors to the coffin at the entrance to the ceremony site and upon exit; the presence of a government representative; an official commemorative oration; other obligations possibly established by the Presidency of the Council of Ministers.

The secular funeral formula does not provide for a particular procedure, but is agreed with the people close to the deceased. At the moment it seems clear that the presidents of the two branches of Parliament, Ignazio La Russa and Lorenzo Fontana, will speak first for about three minutes, sitting on the presidential benches, as happens in the joint sessions of the Chamber and the Senate. Slightly longer speeches followed by the other speakers chosen by Napolitano’s family: Anna Finocchiaro, Gianni Letta, Giuliano Amato (closing) Paolo Gentiloni and the cardinal and biblical scholar Gianfranco Ravasi. Napolitano’s son Giulio and his twenty-five-year-old niece Sofia, daughter of Giovanni, the other son of the deceased, also intervened.

The coffin, shortly after 11 am, will be accompanied out of the funeral home of Palazzo Madama by the president of the Senate Ignazio La Russa. On Corso Rinascimento the hearse and family members will accompany the deceased to Palazzo Montecitorio. Once taken over by the Chamber, the coffin will be carried on the shoulders of a joint representation of the approximately one hundred public officials who will be present, to be placed in the ministers’ room around 11.30 am, shortly before the funeral begins. Already at 11 am the first institutional officials are expected in the Chamber of Deputies, the president of the Constitutional Court Silvana Sciarra, then the president of the Senate, Ignazio La Russa, the prime minister Giorgia Meloni and finally, the last to cross Montecitorio before Napolitano’s coffin, the head of state Sergio Mattarella.

Among the authorities present there were also the regents of San Marino, the Duchess of Edinburgh and the Albanian president Bajram Begaj. Among the foreign guests is also the new American ambassador Jack Markell, who just three days ago presented his credentials at the Quirinale. And the Russian ambassador Alexey Paramanov, who in X on Saturday recalled Napolitano’s “personal contribution” to bringing the peoples of Russia and Italy closer together. A message that arrived after Vladimir Putin had defined Napolitano as “an exceptional statesman and a true patriot”. In the Chamber, according to last minute but still provisional estimates, just under a thousand people should attend the ceremony. Many former parliamentarians are expected, and also around a hundred people indicated by Napolitano’s circle. There are limited seats in the stands for journalists and operators, with 36 positions reserved for printed media.

Two big screens in the center of Rome

Two large screens will be set up: one in Piazza Montecitorio, the other in the adjacent Piazza Capranica. This is foreseen by the measures ordered by the Rome Police Headquarters. The hearse will also be escorted by cuirassiers for a stretch of the route that will carry the coffin of the president emeritus from Palazzo Madama, which hosted the funeral home yesterday and today, to Montecitorio, passing through Corso Rinascimento, Piazza Argentina, Piazza Venezia and Via del Course.