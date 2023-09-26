Giorgio Napolitano Funerals streaming and live TV: where to see the secular ceremony

Today, Tuesday 26 September 2023, at 11.30 am the funeral of Giorgio Napolitano, the former President of the Republic who passed away at the age of 98 last Friday in a Roman clinic where he had been hospitalized for some time, will take place. It will be a secular funeral, in respect of the beliefs of the former PCI leader. In recent days many politicians and ordinary people have gone to the funeral home to pay homage to the former Head of State. But where to follow Giorgio Napolitano’s funeral live on TV and in streaming? Here is all the information.

On TV

They will be secular state funerals those that will be celebrated at 11.30 this morning, Tuesday 26 September, in the hemicycle of the Chamber of Deputies for the President Emeritus of the Republic Giorgio Napolitano, who died last Friday at the age of 98. Live TV will be guaranteed on Rai 1, as well as on large screens specially set up in Parliament Square. Rai 1 is visible on button 1 on the remote control and on 101 on Sky.

Funerals Giorgio Napolitano live streaming

Giorgio Napolitano’s funeral will also be visible in streaming on Rai Play, the free public service platform. Just select the Rai 1 live broadcast.

Information

It is the first time that a funeral will be held in the Montecitorio Chamber, while it is not the first time that secular state funerals of representatives of the institutions have taken place. Before Napolitano, the former presidents of the Chamber Nilde Iotti and Pietro Ingrao chose the secular rite, whose funerals were celebrated outdoors in Piazza Montecitorio.