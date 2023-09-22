Giorgio Napolitano dies: the causes of the death of the former President of the Republic, illness

The former President of the Republic Giorgio Napolitano died today, 22 September 2023, at 7.45 pm, at the age of 98. The former Head of State, the first to be elected twice, had been ill for some time and was hospitalized in a clinic in Rome. Already in recent days, doctors had made it known that the health conditions of the former President of the Republic were of particular concern, after a sudden deterioration in his health. In Parliament since 1953, he was one of the last leaders of the old guard still alive in the Communist Party, together with Achille Occhetto and Aldo Tortorella. The President’s last years were marked by his illness. The first, important wake-up call came on 24 April 2018, when a sudden illness forced him to undergo a delicate operation on his aorta, from which he emerged with a full recovery. In 2022 he had to undergo an abdominal operation. As mentioned, his condition has worsened in recent days, also due to his age: he was 98 years old. Napolitano passed away today at the Salvator Mundi clinic on the Gianicolo in Rome.

Wife and children

Clio Maria Bittoni was the life partner of the former President of the Republic, Giorgio Napolitano. Her education began at the classical high school of Jesi, where she subsequently obtained her diploma. Later, she graduated in Law from the “Federico II” University of Naples, where her destiny was intertwined with that of her future husband. Clio Maria Bittoni and Giorgio Napolitano meet in Naples but then move to Rome, where their paths take different directions: he starts his political career, while she embarks on a professional path in a law firm.

They married in 1959 and had two children, Giovanni in 1961 and Giulio in 1969, from whom two beloved grandchildren would later also be born. Clio Maria Bittoni stands out for her career as a lawyer and develops considerable expertise in the field of labor law.