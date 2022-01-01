It rarely happens that a car that bears your name is put up for sale. But that’s just what it will happen to Giorgio Moroder, the famous composer and music producer who accompanied many Italians with successful melodies: his solo show next January Cizeta-Moroder V16T will be auctioned by RM Sotheby’s as part of the ‘Arizona 2022’ event.

The car is one of a kind. First of all because it is one Cizeta, a car really loved by young and old for its supercar attitude that goes to challenge the giants of the sector. Then it is 001, therefore a real world premiere; moreover, it is the only one to officially call itself Cizeta-Moroder, precisely because it was and will be (until the day of the auction) the car of the great musician born in 1940. The sports car, produced by the Italian Cizeta from 1991 to 1995 in about ten of specimens, was born at the end of the 80s from the joint venture created by the engineer Claudio Zampolli, the composer Giorgio Moroder and the award-winning designer Marcello Gandini.

It was Gandini himself who defined the V16T as a real prototype of the Lamborghini Diablo, also of his own design. Not surprisingly, the similarities with the sports car of the car manufacturer del Toro are obvious, especially in the front. The name V16T, as expected, derives from the engine hidden under the hood of the two-seater sports coupe branded Cizeta, a V16 naturally aspirated from 5,995 cm3 with 4 valves per cylinder, capable of delivering a total power of 540 hp and a maximum torque of 542 Nm. We are talking about specifications that allow the V16T to accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 4 seconds flat, and to reach a maximum speed of 328 km / h. This powertrain is offered in conjunction with a five-speed manual gearbox.

The specimen auctioned by RM Sotheby’s was shown to the public for the first time at an event in Los Angeles on December 5, 1988. It was later also exhibited at the Los Angeles and Geneva motor shows in 1989, and it differs from the production models thanks to a handful of unique elements, including larger side vents and exclusive interiors. The price starting sale of this specimen has not yet been specified. In 2021, a 1993 specimen sold for $ 665,000, so even higher figures can be assumed.

Giorgio Moroder retained ownership of the car over the years, before deciding to have it fully put back into service. On the recommendation of Jay Leno, chassis 001 was shipped to Bruce Canepa of Scotts Valley, California where a complete restoration has begun. The Canepa team discovered some details that needed to be improved before serious use. For example, a thermal shield has been added around the fuel tanks. It was then tested by the Canepa team after the restoration to make sure it was ready to return to driveability; today it still amazes the public, just like in 1988.

(images courtesy of RM Sotheby’s)

(Article updated on 01/01/2022; originally published on 11/27/2021)