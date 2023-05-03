On the occasion of an interview, Giorgio Mastrota breaks the silence on the separation from Natalia Estrada

Lately, George Mastrota let himself go in an interview with Today is another day by Serena Bortone. On the occasion of his hosted, the television personality has revealed the reason behind the separation with Natalia Estrada. Let’s find out all the details together.

Guest to Today is another day, Giorgio Mastrota opened his heart to Serena Bortone. The celebrated TV host and king of teleshopping has been linked for a few years to Natalia Estrada, his ex-wife. However, their love story did not have a happy ending but it never emerged which of the two had decided to put a definitive point to the report.

Today, it was he himself who broke the silence. In fact, on the occasion of ainterview issued to Today is another dayrevealed that the reason of their breakup is related to a period of distraction on the part of both. Anyway, the choice to put an end to the marriage was Natalia Estrada:

It was her. I have been very bad. Those were difficult times. It wasn’t easy for her either. I was helped by two of my friends.

It is not the first time that Mastrota talks about his love life. Already in the course of his participation to In your shoesthe king of teleshopping had stated:

We have given birth to a wonderful daughter, who bears her mother’s name. I spent wonderful moments with Natalia. Sure, immediately after the separation we couldn’t even hear each other and talk well, but then we got over that situation. At that time we were very well known and even on Tg5 they gave the news of the end of our love. We forged ahead too much, that bubble finally burst.

Furthermore, he had also revealed what was the hardest moment of his life. These had been hers words: