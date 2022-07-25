The king of teleshopping reveals the reason why he continues to reject the various proposals of Big Brother Vip

Giorgio Mastrota against GF Vip after the indiscretion that a possible competitor of the seventh edition would see him. The well-known face of telesales does not seem at all to agree to a participation in the reality show signed Canale 5.

In fact, the latter did not miss an opportunity to underline how reluctant he is towards the program conducted by Alfonso Signorini. Over the years Giorgio has found himself faced with the proposal by the authors to see him inside the most spied house in Italy.

A request that Mastrota has always declined with respect and on the occasion of the latter, he also wanted to clarify his point of view on the matter. The king of telesales thus prefers to keep his work well off, focusing more on his private life in view of the wedding with his partner Florbeth Gutierrez.

Giorgio Mastrota against GF Vip

On several occasions, the well-known face of television had received an invitation from Mediaset to participate in the Big Brother Vip. Proposal always declined following his clear idea of ​​what real work is for him.

According to Giorgio Mastrota interviewed within the New weekly, revealed why he has no intention of participating. The latter without too many words explained: “Many times they have proposed it to me, but now they don’t even try already… Now they know my answer is and always will be no“.

“I have a job and I prefer to continue to do this well rather than go on TV and talk nonsense”Explains Giorgio. A real dig at the program conducted by Alfonso Signorini who, continues to choose characters and influencers lately off the screens.

The king of telesales has no intention of putting aside his ongoing work to embark on an adventure within the reality show. Mastrota continues to work tirelessly in view of her marriage which has been postponed several times due to Covid-19.