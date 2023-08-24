On the occasion of an interview, Giorgio Manetti becomes the protagonist of unpublished statements

Just a few weeks before the debut of the new edition of Men and women and very interesting background stories have already emerged on the web. George Manettia former competitor of the program hosted by Maria De Filippi, has released some statements regarding the return of Ida Platano to the format broadcast on Canale 5. Let’s find out all the details together.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Giorgio Manetti was one of the protagonists most talked about and popular of Men and women. Over the last period, the former knight has released a interview and spoke about his private life and the news of the new edition of the dating show hosted by Maria DeFilippi.

In detail, Gemma Galgani’s ex-boyfriend spoke about the return by Ida Platano as pundit in the format. These were hers words:

Her future with Alessandro doesn’t concern me, I’m glad for her if this adventure will materialize. I don’t expect anything from the program, I don’t think there will be big news because she listens and the mechanism is always the same.

It’s not all. The man wanted disprove even all the rumors surfaced in regards to his alleged participation to the eighth edition of Big Brother VIPthe program conducted by Alfonso Signorini:

I don’t want to participate in Big Brother and I don’t care.

Finally, he also spoke about some future projectslike for example its possible presence to Dancing with the Starsthe program hosted by Milly Carlucci: