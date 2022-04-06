Giorgio Manetti reveals the secrets of his diet that led him to have a great shape at the age of 66

Giorgio Manetti shows himself in great shape at the age of 66 revealing the unexpected secrets of his diet. The former knight of Men and Women once again returns to be talked about thanks to his body and the nutrition that the latter has revealed in recent days.

For many years now, Giorgio has decided to abandon the Canale 5 program while continuing to comment on the behavior and words of his ex-girlfriend. Gemma in fact, has distance of time continues to participate in Men and women hoping to find her prince charming who unfortunately never seems to arrive.

His behaviors and attitudes that we can see in the episodes have repeatedly triggered negative reactions in Giorgio Manetti. The latter has commented several times in an unkind way how Gemma has ‘reduced’ to look for a man.

Giorgio Manetti in shape at 66: “Here is the secret of my diet”

This time Giorgio Manetti is not at the center of the gossip for the words of his Gemma but rather because of his perfect fitness. In fact, at the age of 66, the knight confessed some of his little secrets regarding his diet which, body still toned and youthful.

The former knight of Men and women he confessed to starting his diet with a good breakfast. It includes a tea or herbal tea accompanied by good fruit which continues to eat even during snacks.

Giorgio then explained that he had limited if not completely removed all types of pasta, cheeses, sweets and cured meats to devote himself to healthier and fiber-rich foods. In addition to good food, the former face of the Canale 5 program has revealed that he is making long walks for about 30 minutes.

The well-known face of the small screen has thus shown that he is still in great shape despite his not very young age and revealing his secrets regarding diet.