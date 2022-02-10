The entrepreneur seen in the company of a young influencer already known in the entertainment world. New love in sight?

Giorgio Manetti continues to amaze. The former of Men and women after sending a video message to Gemma Galgani with whom he had a relationship long ago, he was paparazzi at Sanremo Festival in the company of a young influencer.

To launch the scoop the weekly Novella 2000 who caught the entrepreneur along with Marialaura De Vitiswell-known face of gossip for being the young girlfriend of Paolo Brosio.

The two were caught in Sanremo where they participated in some side events at the kermesse. Specifically, the 65-year-old and the 23-year-old arrived together at the gala of the magazine directed by Roberto Alessi. And those who were present swear to have seen so much passion and complicity between the two.

Could a new couple be born? “Soon to say it, but not to think it” – writes the magazine. At the moment the interested parties have neither confirmed nor denied the story.

Source: web

What is certain is that between the two there was a beautiful harmony with Marialaura who seemed very focused on Manetti.

The influencer had risen to the headlines a few months ago for being the girlfriend of Paolo Brosio. She, 23 and he, 65, made a lot of talk about their story that lasted a year before the decision to end. She actually wanted to remain friends with Brosio, but the journalist preferred to end all relations.

Before meeting Giorgio Manetti Marialaura also had a short relationship with the rapper Lollo G.

Giorgio, on the other hand, seemed ready to go back to Men and women to find great love, but the meeting with Marialaura may have changed the cards on the table. We will see if she will participate or not. At the moment there is no official news of their engagement but the attitudes seemed of two people who are together.