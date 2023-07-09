Since left-wing Chilean President Gabriel Boric took office in March 2022, the opposition has repeatedly called for the departure of one of his ministers, Giorgio Jackson, the man closest to the president, with whom he began his career when they were both university leaders and his political boss in the campaign that led him to La Moneda. The latest warning came this week, when deputies from the traditional right-wing party, the UDI, conditioned the approval of the 2024 budget items of the Ministry of Social Development, headed by Jackson, if he does not resign.

Although the anger with Jackson is not a novelty, even in January he saved from a constitutional accusation promoted by the Republican Party, of the conservative right, which sought that he not hold public office for five years, the crisis in the ruling party due to the Case of Agreements has revived criticism of him. The focus points to it, since the Democratic Revolution (RD), a group of which he is the leader and founder, one of the most important of the Broad Front (FA) and part of the president’s coalition -which is active in Social Convergence-, is the protagonist of the investigations opened by the Chilean prosecutor’s office for the transfer of millionaire State funds to non-profit foundations linked to the DR.

The Agreements Case He has already received three resignations from the Government of DR militants in less than a month, in addition to the resignation of deputy Catalina Pérez from the vice presidency of the Lower House for her ties to two of the main parties involved. Jackson, 36, is also in the crosshairs as the scandal has cast a shadow over the FA’s promise of probity. The young left-wing coalition came to power harshly criticizing the practices of previous generations, including the former Concertación, the center-left bloc that ruled Chile between 1990 and 2010 and that today, through Democratic Socialism, has an important presence in the Boric government.

Jackson has been, precisely, the symbol of those questions. In August 2022, in an interview he uttered a phrase that, given the circumstances, has become a boomerang: “Our scale of values ​​and principles regarding politics is not only far from the previous government, but I think that compared to a generation that preceded us, that could be identified with the same range of the political spectrum, as the center-left and the left. I believe that we are addressing the issues with less euphemism and with more frankness”.

Boric’s alter ego

In the midst of the snowball of the Conventions Case, Jackson remains in his post for now. The Chilean newspaper La Tercera, which a week ago said it was “again on the ledge”, this July 8 headlined with the support that Boric gave Jackson and the Minister of Housing, the socialist Carlos Montes, in the last council of Cabinet. Both are the political faces of the crisis. Montes, a socialist of the old guard, because he was in the Housing portfolio, in an area in the north of Chile, where the first thread of the plot emerged.

In defense of Montes and Jackson, the Minister of the Interior Carolina Tohá, from the PPD, a center-left party, has also come out. “When one looks at how this crisis has developed, I would definitely say that they have been part of the solution and not the problem,” he said on Friday the 7th to radio ADN.

Minister Giorgio Jackson with Chilean President Gabriel Boric. Stephen Felix (AP)

From the ruling party they admit that Jackson is going through a complex moment, and they emphasize that he himself launched an investigation from Social Development in the Agreements Case. But they also recognize that their close relationship with Boric is key to their permanence in their position. Considered the alter ego of the president, they emphasize that they are not only united by a friendship, but that removing him from the Cabinet would be a defeat, much more than symbolic, for the political project that both forged as leaders of the FA.

Formally, today Jackson is not part of La Moneda’s political committee, although Boric speaks with him daily. In September 2022, after the defeat in the plebiscite for the new Constitution, the president removed him from the ministry of the General Secretariat of Government (Segpres), which manages relations with Parliament. He had put him there because of his experience -which they shared- as a deputy in two periods (2014-2018, 2018-2022). However, in office he did not improve the complex relationship he already had with congressmen from different political sectors.

There are at least two facts that explain this difficult relationship. The most recent is from 2022, when senators from the ruling party endorsed him in agreement with the norm that the Senate eliminated in the proposal for the Constitutional Convention, which they approved by FA conventions.

Another refers to his past as a parliamentarian. In his eight years as a representative, Jackson supported 11 of the 14 constitutional charges brought before Congress. But it was his performance in one of them that in the opposition seems not to prescribe. In November 2021, he drove along the highway from Santiago to the Congress in Valparaíso, a city some 107 kilometers from the capital of Chile, and broadcast live with his phone the journey to get to vote on the libel against President Sebastián Piñera (2018- 2022), of the traditional right, for the Papeles de Pandora case. It was a performance that did not do well for Jackson, the Broad Front or the political class.

In recent months, Social Development had allowed Jackson to be out of the thick of hard politics and instead become a field minister with a strong social agenda. This is how he led the efforts against the voracious fires that affected two areas of Chile, in December in Viña del Mar and in February in the center-south. At the end of June, he was key in the emergency after the biggest storms in the South American country in 30 years.

He was in that role when the Agreements Case broke out.