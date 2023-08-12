The man closest to President Gabriel Boric leaves the Chilean government. Giorgio Jackson submitted his resignation in the face of criticism of corruption against him. With his departure, the Government seeks progress in social reforms, which the opposition is blocking. However, for the opponents it is not enough and they demand to deepen the investigation against government officials for alleged corruption that involves millionaire sums of money.

Giorgio Jackson, head of the Social Development portfolio, was the closest minister to President Gabriel Boric. They have been friends since the student protests they led in 2011 and together they founded, in 2017, the Broad Front, a left-wing political coalition, from which another called Approve Dignity sprang, which brought the current president to power from 2022.

Jackson submitted his resignation from office on Friday after several weeks of pressure from the opposition, which announced the opening of a second impeachment trial against him for a plot of alleged irregularities in the transfer of public subsidies to private foundations. A network of alleged corruption known as the Agreements Case.

Political consequences and future of the reforms

The departure of this important and symbolic card of the Boric government seeks to appease the criticism of the right-wing opposition sectors, which threatened not to advance in the negotiations of the government’s tax and pension reforms with Jackson still in the cabinet.

Chile and the inhabitants of our homeland come first. I accept the resignation of Giorgio Jackson as a gesture of generosity to help improve the political climate and advance reforms. As Giorgio himself said, people are tired of fighting. It’s time to agree. —Gabriel Boric Font (@GabrielBoric) August 11, 2023



However, both the Republican Party, an extreme right-wing group that promoted the opening of the impeachment trial against the former minister; as well as the Independent Democratic Union party, which has existed since 1983, expressed that Jackson’s resignation is not the definitive solution to the blockade of the reforms.

“Jackson’s departure is not enough, there has to be a profound change,” declared Javier Macaya, senator and president of the Independent Democratic Union.

Macaya added that the investigation into the Agreements Case should transcend after Jackson’s departure.

They have not understood the depth of the crisis facing the government. This is the most serious fraud in recent decades and their predecessors did not protect their friends: they made decisions so that “whoever falls falls” was real and not just a speech. pic.twitter.com/B8CM2C3pqL — Javier Macaya (@javiermacaya) August 10, 2023



The Agreements Case has further polarized the Chilean political class. While the right adopts an anti-corruption discourse, the pro-government left prioritizes the discussion of social reforms.

According to the publications of Diego Ibáñez, deputy and president of Convergencia Social, a party of the government coalition, on the social network X, formerly Twitter, the denunciations from the right are an excuse to block Boric’s government plan.

Senator @javiermacaya, Chileans pay him his salary to reach agreements, not to continue with the blackmail. Let’s focus on doing our job, because your party knows more about corruption than everyone else. https://t.co/DgkeXKffOw — Diego Ibanez (@diego_ibanezc) August 1, 2023



Due to this same corruption scandal, four senior officials have resigned, including the former Undersecretaries of Housing, Tatiana Rojas, and Culture, Andrea Gutiérrez.

What is the Case Agreements?

The scandal broke out in June 2023, in the northern region of Antofagasta, when journalistic investigations discovered alleged irregularities in millionaire agreements valued at half a million dollars and signed between the regional delegation of the Ministry of Housing and the Democracia Viva foundation.

This foundation is linked to militants of the Democratic Revolution, one of the parties of the ruling coalition and which was founded by the former Minister of Social Development, Giorgio Jackson.

The scandal hit the Government hard, which announced an internal audit throughout the country to clarify whether there are irregularities in the delivery of public subsidies in this mandate.

Where does Giorgio Jackson come from?

Jackson rose to the political front line as president of the Federation of Students of the Catholic University of Chile (FEUC) and as spokesman for the Confederation of Students of Chile (CONFECH) during the marches that put the first government of the former conservative president against the ropes Sebastian Pinera (2010-2014).

Giorgio Jackson, designated by the elected president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, as Ministry Secretary General of the Presidency, greets Boric before the presentation of his government cabinet at the Natural History Museum of Santiago, on January 21, 2022. © AFP – JAVIER TORRES

According to analysts consulted by the EFE news agency, Jackson was fundamental in reaching a broader audience and legitimizing the student movement in public opinion, because he was more moderate than other leaders and came from the conservative Catholic University.

In 2014, he entered the Chamber of Deputies, along with Boric and the current government spokesperson, Camila Vallejo, also a former student leader; and all three were reelected in 2018.

He was one of the founders in 2017 of the Broad Front, the coalition that brings together small left-wing parties and with which Boric won the elections against the far-right José Antonio Kast.

With EFE and local media