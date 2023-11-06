The little warrior is turned towards the sky, the whole of Italy mourns the passing of Giorgio Pompilii: he was suffering from a degenerative disease

The very sad news comes from Teramo. The little one didn’t make it Giorgio Pompilii, passed away forever at just 7 years old due to a degenerative disease. It was his father, with a post on social media, who broke the heartbreaking news.

King George is no longer with us he has ascended to heaven…

Dad Paolo remained next to his child until the last moment. In his few years of life, little Giorgio Pompilii fought against a degenerative disease without a cure. A warrior who gave it his all, but who in the end opened his wings towards a better place, free from all suffering. He passed away within the walls of the Mazzini hospital in Teramo. He passed away surrounded by the great love of his father, mother Manuela and little sister.

Everyone is remembering him on the web in these hours with heartbreaking words. Giorgio was a courageous child, who always demonstrated incredible strength, despite his already sealed fate. He managed to give away beautiful moments to all those who loved him and those memories will forever be cherished in their hearts.

The illness of little Giorgio Pompilii

The agony of little Giorgio Pompilii was told by his parents in several interviews. The first symptoms arrived when he had only 2 years. The child had difficulty walking. So the mother and father turned to several doctors and after many clinical tests, the sad diagnosis arrived.

In 2021, the family launched an appeal on Rai to ensure that the little one received the experimental treatments. Unfortunately, Giorgio was already in a too advanced state of the disease. There was the Pandemic, which significantly complicated this family’s struggle.

Thanks to the courage of his mother and father, the child was eventually welcomed into a facility in Milan, where doctors tried to save him with those experimental treatments. Unfortunately, the disease continued to progress, leaving him no escape.

The news of his passing broke everyone’s hearts. The entire community and the whole of Italy clung to the pain of his mother and father. The messages dedicated to Giorgio are immense, words full of love that will be the strength of these two parents. Giorgio was a much loved child. He is now he free from all pain.