The well-known designer of the fashion brand, Giorgio Armani, is hospitalized after a bad accident: his condition

It had been talked about for some time and now Giorgio Armani has confirmed the rumors about him. The well-known Italian designer had a bad accident which required a long hospital stay and surgery.

To tell it was the humor in person during the Milan Fashion Week Men’s Fashion to Orsini palace. Giorgio Armani told where it all started and how things went after the accident.

The hospitalization lasted 15 daysplus he had to face convalescence. It all resulted from a terrible episode:

There are rumors that I have been hospitalized. Well, yes it is true and for 15 days. Plus the ones made at home. Because I had an accident and I was operated on.

The accident could have been avoided and he explained that the fall was the fault of two strangers:

When the cinemas opened I said I’m finally going to see a movie. But going out on the stairway to meet two hounds, one wanted to get noticed and the other to sell me books. They were sitting, I passed I did not find the step and I fell on my face. And I got this result.

The operation was used to reconstruct the fractures:

I broke my humerus in several places and they had to give me seventeen to mend everything. But I wanted to be there for this show and also for the next one in Paris. And so you have noticed some small uncertainty in my walking here is the reason why. It was just that.

During the intervention on the stage of Palazzo Orsini he also took the opportunity to thank those who have accompanied him for over 45 years: Leo of the Ogre.