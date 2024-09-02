Stuntman Giorgio Antonini Dies at 59

Stuntman Giorgio Antonini has died at the age of 59. Son of actor and character actor Artemio, Giorgio, before working in the film industry, had been a martial arts teacher and worked as a bouncer in a nightclub.

He then began working for the big screen, also playing the role of stuntman in several Hollywood films. Giorgio Antonini, in fact, was Indiana Jones’ stuntman in the last film of the saga, Indiana Jones and the Destiny Quadrant.

He had also worked as a stuntman in No time to diea film from the James Bond saga starring Daniel Craig at the time, and in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Giorgio Antonini died from an incurable disease that left him no escape, leaving a great void among relatives and friends as evidenced by social messages.

Among them, that of his friend Stefano who wrote: “He was a great stunt coordinator, a good man. I had made a couple of films with him many years ago, I had not met him since. I remember him as a spectacular athlete, a boy with sound principles. I no longer knew anything about him, except the fact that I often saw his name in the credits of big-budget American films”.