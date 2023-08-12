Giorgio Agamben. Luis Grañena

The boy Giorgio Agamben discovered in his native Rome that human relationships were not as he imagined them to be. One day in a northern neighborhood of the Italian capital, where he was born in 1942, he saw a door open and a middle-aged man kicked out into the street. “While he got up from the ground and put his glasses back on (…), he repeated sobbing:“ I am the accountant Ghislanzoni, I am the accountant Ghislanzoni… ”, wrote Agamben, already a renowned philosopher, in self portrait in the studio (Adriana Hidalgo editor). “From that moment the idea of ​​injustice entered my mind and my heart and has never left there again,” she added in 2018 in that intellectual autobiography. This September, the same publisher publishes What I have seen, heard and learned…a kind of notebook for someone who is going to write their will, but does not recognize heirs.

Many current news and injustices are best understood by reading what Agamben wrote decades ago. The state of emergency, decreed in Ecuador after the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio on Wednesday, or the state of emergency of the Italian government of Georgia Meloni in May to manage immigration remind us of Agamben’s thesis that, far from being due to the recurring crises that seem to justify it, the state of exception is the norm of current political power. When dictating the law, power abuses the decree and despises parliamentary deliberation; In the face of immigration, in particular, the executive escapes all control in the name of sovereignty. Thus, the British Government, which is preparing to retain asylum seekers on a boat that it cannot expel, or the hot returns that the Spanish police practice in Ceuta and Melilla.

More information

Homo sacer. The sovereign power and the bare lifeAgamben’s most important and original book, or endless meansboth from 1995 and, as Exception status, translated by Pre-Texts, describe the common framework of many sovereign injustices: a world of nation-states governed by the principle of sovereignty, but traversed by people who do not accept living —who do not accept dying— where and how they are born. What does it mean, then, to be a citizen? “Agamben dismantles the exterior of the States, making us see that, for power, the human being is bare life with no rights other than those that the State sees fit to recognize”, affirms the CSIC philosopher Reyes Mate.

If you want to support the development of quality journalism, subscribe. subscribe

Born in Italy that had not yet hanged Mussolini, from a Jewish family of Armenian origin, Agamben received his doctorate with a work on the philosophy of Simone Weil, whose 80th anniversary is commemorated this month since his death. In self portrait in the studio, sketched with the things that the author has in his workplace (books, notebooks, photographs, a polychinella, postcards…), there is an invitation to a dinner with a phrase by Weil on the front: “A man who has something new to say at the beginning can only be heard by those who love it. Since 1977, notes Agamben, the invitation has been on his desk.

For Agamben, “to know means to be born together”, according to an Indo-European etymology. In his study he keeps memories of Martin Heidegger, the German philosopher first committed to Nazism and then to silence about his commitment, whose seminars in Le Thor (France) he attended in the 1960s. Elsa Morante, Pier Paolo Pasolini, Michel Foucault or Guy Debord are very present for this controversial philosopher who wanted to be a poet. The shadow of Walter Benjamin, whose work Agamben has edited in Italian and of whom he declares himself a follower, is the most evident. Benjamin, the “poetic thinker” friend of Hannah Arendt, committed suicide in Portbou fleeing from the Nazis in 1940.

Agamben discovered Spain through José Bergamín. “Precisely from him, who had spent a good part of his life in exile,” she writes. Conceptually, the refugee is central to his work. In the opinion of Reyes Mate, author of Auschwitz memory, Agamben “opens a path to the future of incomparable originality: he questions the figure of the State and proposes the diaspora or exile as an alternative. The West has built all its political thought under the figure of belonging. A new truly universal order is imposed and it must be inspired by non-belonging, miscegenation”.

Juan Evaristo Valls Boix, author of Giorgio Agamben: Politics without work (Gedisa, 2020), summarizes the distinction that sovereignty operates in life: on the one hand, we would have citizens, workers in order, the white man and cisheterosexual people; on the other, migrants who die in the waters of the Mediterranean, racialized people, sex workers and “dissidents of the heteronorm”. “The notion of naked life is at the base of Judith Butler’s theories on vulnerability or Achille Mbembe’s reflections on necropolitics”, adds Boix.

Accused of falling into historical exaggerations in his theses —the sovereign is a potential criminal, the countryside is the political paradigm of modernity—, Agamben himself incurred, in the face of the pandemic, that myopia that literality without context supposes. In the first article in a series, “The Invention of a Pandemic,” published on February 21, 2020, he downplayed the “supposed” severity that the measures implied. “Each article was worse than the previous one”, according to Boix.

sign up here to the weekly newsletter of Ideas.