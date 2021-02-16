Beautiful detail! Georgina Rodríguez was delighted with the surprise that Cristiano Ronaldo prepared for her Valentine’s Day.

Through her social networks, the model showed the romantic detail she received from her boyfriend on that special date.

In one of her Instagram stories, she posted a bouquet of roses and a heart emoji that she received as a gift from the star of Juventus of Turin. In addition, he shared a photo of the footballer with his club’s shirt and placed a rose as a symbol of the unconditional love that makes up their relationship.

Publication by Georgina Rodríguez Photo: Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez They form one of the most mediatic couples in the world of sports. Cristiano Jr., Alana Martina and twins Eva María and Mateo are their children.

Also, Rodríguez previously shared a series of snapshots and videos next to the footballer’s little ones, where they are seen enjoying a fun vacation aboard a yacht.

“Magical”The model wrote in her Instagram post where she boasts the good relationship and the good times that they live as a family.

On the other hand, the model has recently started a new business project, since she has launched her first clothing line. Likewise, these garments can be purchased online, through their social networks.

