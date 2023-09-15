The Prosecutor’s Office has ordered an autopsy on the lifeless body of Giorgia Migliarba, the 28-year-old mother who died together with the child she was carrying in her womb

Investigations are underway into the sudden disappearance of Giorgia Migliarba, the six-month pregnant woman who lost her life at Villa Sofia hospital. The Prosecutor’s Office ordered the seizure of the body and the autopsy examination, necessary to understand what happened to the future mother.

She was 28 years old and had come to the emergency room after her husband had found lifeless upon his return. Her relatives immediately raised the alarm on 118, but for fear that the ambulance would arrive too late, they ultimately decided to take her by car to Villa Sofia hospital. Upon her arrival, the woman he was already in serious condition.

The doctors tried to resuscitate her and do everything possible to save her, but every attempt was in vain. Out of anger, after receiving the sad news of her death, her family members railed against the doctors and created chaos in the emergency room. The intervention of the authorities was necessary to calm the waters. Giorgia Migliarba was already mother of 3 children.

Giorgia Migliarba had not shown worrying symptoms in the previous days

They can’t explain what happened, the 28-year-old he had no health problems. That same day some of her relatives had also heard from her and she was fine. In the previous days she had had some earaches and frequent headaches, but no worrying symptoms. Now they want to see clearly and know the truth about his death. Only the autopsy will give answers to his loved ones and the investigators.

One of the family members said that Giorgia had asked her husband to pick up one of the children. But when the man returned home, he found it lifeless on the ground.

The mother’s body is now at the Palermo Polyclinic for all the necessary checks. After the autopsy and the approval of the Prosecutor’s Office, the body will be returned to the family, who can organize her last farewell.