New details have emerged about the death of Georgia Trocciolathe seventeen-year-old of Italian origins, who lost her life while in the USA, for a program of international studies.

Giorgia Trocciola was crossing the street on the pedestrian crossing, just across the street from his school, Doherty High School, in Colorado Springs. Suddenly, a car came at full speed and took it overwhelmed. The driver is passed with red.

At the wheel was a 16-year-old boy who immediately stopped for provide assistance at seventeen. He didn’t test positive for alcohol.

Giorgia was a very loved and well-liked girl by everyone within the school. Her school and team mates wanted to pay homage to her various initiatives.

They brought flowers to the baseball field, started a fundraiser to allow the American family who hosted her to be able to reach Italy for a last farewell. They welcomed her Italian parents with incredible affection, showing them how much her daughter was loved and what an immense memory she left in their hearts. And they are collecting signatures to request the construction of a bridge right where the car accident happened.

Friends are also planning to install a bench in his memory outside the school, so that his memory will live on forever. And to afflict one plaque at the zoobecause Giorgia was a great animal lover

Giorgia Trocciola was only 17 years old and had a whole life ahead of her. Her parents said that she had a secret dream, that of become an architect. She was a beautiful and sunny girl, every time she entered a room, she filled it with her smile. And it is precisely this memory that people will always keep in their hearts.