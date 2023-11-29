Full cast for the hosting of the five evenings of Sanremo 2024. The Artistic Director, Amadeus, revealed on Tg1, in connection with the Glass Box of Viva Rai2!, the missing co-hosts: on Wednesday it will be the turn of Georgie, singer with extraordinary vocal skills, veteran of the Festival as well as winner in 1995; Thursday Teresa Mannino, amazing artist of TV, theater and cinema; Friday Lorella Cuccarini, the eclectic TV presenter, singer, actress and dancer. For the final her great friend Fiorello with which he debuted in his first edition of Sanremo and closes his fifth.

For the first evening, in the role of super guest and co-host, Amadeus had already announced the winner of the last edition Marco Mengoni.