Giorgia Soleri after her farewell to Damiano: “I’ve taken public transport again”

After the farewell to Damiano David, Giorgia Soleri returns to “normality”: it was the same influencer, in fact, who shared a story about her profile Instagram in which she told her followers that she had taken public transport again after years and that she was very happy for it.

“These days – writes Giorgia Soleri – after years I’ve probably started taking public transport because I’m finally better (from the heat? from the perfect mix of drugs? why did heaven or whoever decide to give me a break? for all these things? I don’t know and I’m afraid to ask myself)”.

“I’m so happy because I love them!” then added the influencer who then added a footnote: “We should also talk about the privilege of being able to choose how to move and when, but it is a discussion that we have dealt with x times so no pippone for today”.

Meanwhile, the rumors about the break with the Maneskin singer continue. The latest rumor, in chronological order, is the one launched by gossip experts Amedeo Venza and Deianira Marzano, according to which Giorgia Soleri already had another relationship before separating from Damiano David.

“It seems that Soleri did not tear her hair out for Damiano because, it is rumored, she seems to have already had a love story with an entrepreneur in the cosmetics sector for MONTHS. Which, among other things, rightly, it seems, after the latest chilling statements, has also left her” the two declared.