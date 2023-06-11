The breakup between Damiano David and Giorgia Soleri was a bolt from the blue for many fans. Starting from the video in which the Maneskin frontman kissed a girl in the disco, later “identified” as Martina Taglienti, the news arrived quickly, one after the other: the breakup, the “non-monogamous” relationship but “without betrayals”. And then rumors, many rumors.

Now, however, one piece of news seems certain, at least according to what Ansa.it reports: Giorgia Soleri is ready to leave the house she shared in Rome with Damiano David and, as seen in her Instagram stories, her trip to Rome would even packing his things while the singer is busy with the band in Spain.

Impossible for fans of the couple not to wonder what will happen to the cats. Damiano and Giorgia, in fact, have two cats in common, famous on social networks and beyond. Will they stay with the influencer or the singer? All that remains is to wait.